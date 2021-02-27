WATERTOWN — A dryer at the Colonial Laundromat caught fire Saturday morning, causing the laundromat on North Massey Street to be evacuated briefly.
Shortly after 11 a.m., firefighters began removing burning clothes from the dryer that caught fire. Customers waited in the parking lot while the scene was cleared.
It appeared the laundromat was still operational as the fire was contained to one dryer and extinguished quickly.
