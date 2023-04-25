WATERTOWN — A dryer fire at Colonial Laundromat on State Street will force the business to remain closed for the rest of the day Tuesday, Battalion Chief Christopher Hayman said.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 3:27 pm
WATERTOWN — A dryer fire at Colonial Laundromat on State Street will force the business to remain closed for the rest of the day Tuesday, Battalion Chief Christopher Hayman said.
The chief said repairs are supposed to be made on Wednesday.
When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a lot of smoke coming out of the building.
The fire was able to be contained to the one dryer and there is no damage to the structure, according to the battalion chief.
No injuries were reported.
A vacant apartment upstairs had no damage other than to the door that had to be forced in by the fire department.
In order to mitigate the risk of a fire in a dryer, people should not overload their dryer, do not put anything in the dryer that is flammable or combustible, and use common sense, the chief said.
The cause is under investigation.
Staff Writer
