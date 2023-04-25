A dryer fire at Colonial Laundromat on Tuesday will force the business to be closed for the rest of the day Tuesday. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A dryer fire at Colonial Laundromat on State Street will force the business to remain closed for the rest of the day Tuesday, Battalion Chief Christopher Hayman said.

The chief said repairs are supposed to be made on Wednesday.

