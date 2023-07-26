DSS review: More caseworkers needed

The Jefferson County Department of Social Services, 250 Arsenal St., in Watertown.

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A monthslong review of the Jefferson County Department of Social Services has wrapped up, and county legislators heard the results during a meeting Tuesday.

At the monthly Health and Human Services Committee meeting, Courtney Handy, a consulting manager with the Bonadio Group, told legislators that overall their investigation found a lot of positives in the department’s child welfare programs, and a few operational and bureaucratic processes that need tweaks. She said the group was able to speak to 86% of the staff at the department.

