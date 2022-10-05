WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a dumpster caught fire next to Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday afternoon, city Battalion Fire Chief Chris Hayman said.
WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after a dumpster caught fire next to Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday afternoon, city Battalion Fire Chief Chris Hayman said.
The fire was contained to the compactor and did not spread to the building.
No damage was reported to the hospital.
The dumpster is going to be removed by Waste Management.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
