WATERTOWN — In the first six months of 2020, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies made 32 driving while intoxicated-related arrests — far fewer than they would typically expect to make.
Over the past seven years, 120 people on average per year were arrested for DWI by county sheriff’s deputies, spread relatively evenly over the entire 12 months. Last year, about 60 people were arrested for DWI by the end of June.
According to Jason L. Widrick, the Jefferson County STOP-DWI director, although there has been a slight increase in DWI arrests since June, numbers this year are still much lower than usual. STOP-DWI works to reduce the number of alcohol-related traffic injuries and fatalities.
Mr. Widrick said that drop in the number of arrests can be attributed to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With bars and restaurants closed, or severely limited in the number of customers they can serve, and with most bars closing at 10 p.m., Mr. Widrick said there are simply fewer opportunities for people to drink outside their homes.
“That’s a pandemic fluke,” he said. “I believe that we are going to see an increase in the numbers, and then even further growth beyond normal — after the pandemic ends.”
Mr. Widrick said local law enforcement already saw an increase in the number of drunk drivers on the road after the strictest part of the pandemic lockdown ended over the summer, and police are expecting another increase once the last of the lockdown restrictions end.
Mr. Widrick is working to get more police departments from across the county involved with STOP-DWI to expand the coverage of the program and ultimately catch more drunk drivers. He said towns along the St. Lawrence River, especially Alexandria Bay, often have a significant number of people drinking during the height of the tourism season.
He’s worked to increase the number of DWI-focused patrols along the routes to and from those towns.
“One of the things I’ve really tried to do, and it’s panning out so far, is to have those extra small departments, coupled with our larger departments, to blanket the county and make sure that if you’re out there and you’re putting other people at risk, you’re going to get pulled over, and you’ll catch a DWI,” he said.
As the STOP-DWI director, Mr. Widrick oversees the bulk of the DWI- and driving while ability impaired-related programming for Jefferson County.
In New York state, fines and fees for DWI and DWAI tickets are returned in full to the counties the violations were issued in as a means to support prevention efforts. For 2021, the Jefferson County STOP-DWI program is expecting to take in, and spend, more than $135,000.
Much of that funding is dedicated to local police departments.
Besides purchasing equipment for DWI enforcement, like breathalyzers and speed guns, funds are also used to pay for officers on patrol explicitly tasked with catching drunk drivers.
According to the STOP-DWI budget, which was passed by the Jefferson County Board of Legislators last week by a margin of 14-1, two county sheriff’s deputies per day will be dedicated solely to DWI enforcement, and their pay will be fully covered by STOP-DWI funds.
The Watertown City Police Department will also conduct monthly DWI details, with officers added to patrol on overtime paid for by STOP-DWI.
STOP-DWI also supports checkpoints, usually run by the county sheriff’s office and city police department jointly, although Mr. Widrick said checkpoints have become less effective in recent years.
“We don’t really do sobriety checkpoints in Jefferson County anymore, those really don’t work with all the apps that are out there, like Waze, that tell people where the checkpoints are,” he said. “We pit more officers on patrol specifically to enforce DWI saturation patrols.”
Those checkpoints were the reason Jefferson County Legislator Patrick R. Jareo, who represents the county’s 9th Legislative District, voted against the plan during the Dec. 8 board meeting.
“It definitely states that they definitely plan on using roadblocks, at least the city in conjunction with the sheriff’s department and New York state troopers, so, again that is what I am opposed to, so I will be voting no,” Mr. Jareo told the board.
Besides funding law enforcement, STOP-DWI funding in Jefferson County is used to support prevention and education programs like Pivot, which provides alcohol and substance abuse counseling, drug courts for Jefferson County and the city of Watertown, the Jefferson County Probation Department and the Watertown Urban Mission’s Bridge program.
“We work with the Bridge program to help subsidize their caseworker salaries, so they can work with people who are convicted of DWI as an alternative to incarceration as case managers, similar to probation,” Mr. Widrick said.
Funding is also allocated to the county district attorney’s office. This year, the office will receive $25,000 to pay for part of the salary of one assistant district attorney and half the salary of a clerk. Mr. Widrick said that accounts for just a small part of what the office dedicates to prosecute DWI arrests.
“I couldn’t even begin to be able to give you numbers about how much time, energy and man hours it takes to prosecute one DWI case, let alone all the ones they face,” Mr. Widrick said. “What we are able to contribute back to them to help pay for that prosecution is very small.”
Mr. Widrick said once the pandemic ends, his plan is to ramp up the education side of the STOP-DWI program, and alongside Students Against Destructive Decisions, present in schools to share the dangers of drinking and driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.