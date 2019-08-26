EVANS MILLS — Wayne Santos, 29, of 21807 Heather Acres Drive, Pamelia, was charged at 2:42 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 11 and South Main Street by Jefferson County sheriff deputies with aggravated driving while intoxicated.
His blood alcohol count was not provided. No other information was available.
WATERTOWN — Jerry M. Methany, 35, of 8109 County Route 125, Chaumont, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff deputies at 9:49 p.m. Sunday at Arsenal Street and Bellew Avenue.
The BAC wasn’t provided. No other information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.