HAMMOND — Inspectors from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets have found E. coli in unpasteurized raw milk from Gold Top Dairy.
No illnesses have been reported in association with the raw milk from the farm, 420 Cooper Road. The department urged anyone who purchased raw milk to dispose of it and call the farm at 315-854-7163.
Gold Top Dairy can no longer sell raw milk until subsequent testing reveals its milk not longer contains harmful bacteria.
The particular type of E. Coli found in the milk, E. Coli O157:H7, causes diarrheal illness, often with bloody stools. Most healthy adults can recover in a week, but some can developer kidney failure.
