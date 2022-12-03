Housing complex planned for city

Screenshot of Eagle Star Housing website

WATERTOWN — As local agencies and government officials work to find a solution to Jefferson County’s homelessness and housing insecurity problems, another group is making plans to bring more units to the city.

Eagle Star Housing, a group based in Victor, Ontario County, received a grant agreement from New York’s Empire State Housing Initiative to operate a facility in Jefferson County, in the same package of funding as the project planned by Transitional Living Services, CREDO and Neighbors of Watertown.

