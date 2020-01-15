WATERTOWN — About 1,300 National Grid customers lost power at about 1 a.m. Tuesday due to a technical issue with an underground cable running along Route 12F.
Virginia J. Limmiatis, a spokeswoman for National Grid, said most customers’ electricity was restored at about 4 a.m.
Workers had been repairing the fault in the system, which occurred near the utility company’s substation on Route 12F and the Jefferson County Corporate Park, throughout the day. Ms. Limmiatis said the remaining two or three customers who still had no power as of 4:45 p.m. were expected to receive it again later Tuesday evening.
