WATERTOWN — Early voting is well underway in Jefferson County, and county officials want to see as many voters this election season as possible.
“We’re throwing a party with county taxpayer dollars, and we want people to come by,” said Jude Seymore, Republican Election Commissioner for Jefferson County.
Early voting opened Saturday, and the commissioners said they were pleasantly surprised by the turnout this year, with 54 voters on Saturday and 64 on Sunday. As of noon Monday, 66 Watertown city residents had cast their ballots, although totals were not available for the county’s remaining precincts.
It’s a stark change from last year’s presidential election. On Saturday, Oct. 25, 2020, when early voting opened, more than 80 Jefferson County residents were waiting in line before the polls opened, ready to cast their votes as early as possible. By noon that day, 360 people had already voted with at least 150 more waiting outside, according to a story published in the Watertown Daily Times.
“It’s not as busy this year, but still decent turnout,” said Michelle LaFave, Democratic Elections Commissioner for Jefferson County.
In Lewis County, officials said 65 people had voted by 2:30 p.m. Monday, another stark change from 2020, when more than 300 people had voted early by the end of the first day. Even still, officials said they were happy to see voters taking advantage of early voting.
“We’re pleasantly surprised by the number of early voters this year,” said Lindsay Burriss, Democratic Elections Commissioner for Lewis County.
Tom Nichols, Republican Elections Commissioner for St. Lawrence County, said turnout has been light this year, with 46 voters on Saturday and 41 on Sunday. Monday’s totals were not immediately available. Absentee ballot requests have been similarly low, he said.
Absentee ballot requests in Jefferson County are about average for a normal year, Ms. LaFave said. Voters can still cite a general fear of catching COVID-19 as a reason to request an absentee ballot, something introduced last year to encourage voting in the midst of the unchecked pandemic, but it seems many people have not opted to do so again.
Jefferson County elections officials have processed 1,750 absentee ballot requests thus far, Mr. Seymour said. That’s about average for a local election year, he said.
In Lewis County, absentee ballot requests are about average as well, according to Ann Nortz, Republican Elections Commissioner for Lewis County.
A scattering of local races in each county and both statewide and local propositions are on the ballot this year. All 15 seats on the Jefferson County Legislature are up for reelection, as is the county clerk. All 10 seats of the Lewis County Legislature are up for election as well.
In St. Lawrence County, the county Family Court judge seat is up for election, as well as the district attorney and two county coroners.
Town and village voters in all three counties will have supervisors, mayors, town or village councilpeople, highway superintendents and other local officers on their ballots as well.
In Jefferson County, two towns are offering their own propositions to their voters. In the town of Lyme, voters will be able to decide, through a vote on a local proposition, whether the town should permit marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites within its borders. In the town of Henderson, voters will be able to decide if the town should give the Henderson Free Library $50,000 in funding per year.
There are five state propositions on the back of every ballot this year, something both Mr. Seymour and Ms. LaFave in Jefferson County said has been a big point of contention for voters. They said it seems many voters are looking for more information on the propositions, and have turned to election commissioners statewide for answers.
“We can tell you the text of the propositions, that’s really it,” Mr. Seymour said.
Mr. Nichols in St. Lawrence County said he feels voters haven’t gotten enough information on the propositions, and stressed that voters should pay attention to their ballots and ensure they vote on the propositons.
“People have to flip it,” he said. “Voters will have their lives significantly impacted by these propositions.”
The first proposition is the widest-ranging, freezing the number of New York state senators at 63, as well as making wide changes to the redistricting process and how population totals are counted, ensuring prison inmates are counted at their home address for example. It would also rearrange the Independent Redistricting Commission now drafting new electoral maps for the state, amending its deadlines.
The second would enshrine the right to clean air, clean water and a healthy environment for every New Yorker is included in the state Constitution.
The third would eliminate the voter registration deadline in New York, allowing voters to register to vote up to Election Day each year. The fourth would allow no-excuse absentee ballot requests, and the fifth raises the cap on New York City Civil Court’s ability to hear and decide claims, allowing them to rule on claims up to $50,000.
Mr. Seymour and Ms. LaFave said those ballot propositions are perhaps the largest issue this year, with many voters unclear on what the specific details of these propositions are. Mr. Seymour said, in an attempt to make things more clear for voters, the Board of Election has booklets with the full text of each proposition available. For more details, however, voters will have to search elsewhere.
“As far as telling you what the actual propositions mean and would do, we can’t help there,” he said.
Jefferson County voters can go to the county offices at 175 Arsenal St. and cast their ballots early. Lewis County voters can cast their ballots early at the Board of Elections offices at 7550 S. State St., Lowville. St. Lawrence County voters can cast their ballots early at 42 Maple St. in Potsdam.
The early voting sites in all three counties will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and then from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The regular polling sites will open statewide at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and stay open until 9 p.m.
