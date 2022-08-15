WATERTOWN — The city Department of Public Works will be closing the east end of Public Square in front of First Baptist Church at 7 a.m. Wednesday so that aerial equipment can remove the weather vane from the church tower.
The work was originally slated to take place on July 15, but the crane operating company based in Canandaigua could not get the necessary crew to the city at the time.
The weather vane will be taken down and repaired at Converse Welding, and then eventually placed back atop of the church.
All northbound traffic to Mill Street, Factory Street and Black River Parkway will be diverted to Mechanic and High streets.
Southbound traffic from Mill Street attempting to turn on State Street from Public Square will be diverted to Factory Street.
Motorists should expect delays on Public Square and State Street during the project and are being encouraged to use alternate routes.
The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m.
