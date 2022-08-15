Portion of Public Square to close for work on church

The weather vane atop First Baptist Church in Watertown’s Public Square. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city Department of Public Works will be closing the east end of Public Square in front of First Baptist Church at 7 a.m. Wednesday so that aerial equipment can remove the weather vane from the church tower.

The work was originally slated to take place on July 15, but the crane operating company based in Canandaigua could not get the necessary crew to the city at the time.

