CALCIUM — Max Molina was visiting Calcium to see the birth of his great-grandchild when his granddaughter’s apartment caught fire on Wednesday.
Mr. Molina was one of eight people who were displaced by a fire Wednesday morning at 25532 James St., an area that houses mostly Fort Drum soldiers and their families. It appears a maintenance crew was working on making a small repair to a shower in one of the two apartments when the fire started and then spread to the walls, said Thomas Hodge, Calcium Fire Department’s assistant fire chief.
It appears the source of the fire was a torch, he said.
The flames were moderate when crews got on scene and were put out quickly, but the damage was enough to make both apartments unlivable for the time being. There were five people in one unit and three in another, and no one was injured.
Red Cross has been contacted to help facilitate temporary living spaces for the eight, including Mr. Molina. He said he is visiting from Texas to see his granddaughter, who is married to a Fort Drum soldier.
“Right now, she’s in the delivery room to have a baby,” Mr. Molina said. “Now what are we going to do?”
It appears Mr. Molina and others will either be put up in a hotel by Red Cross or in another apartment. It’s frustrating, Mr. Molina said, but he’s happy no one was hurt and that dogs also got out safely.
