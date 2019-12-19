WATERTOWN — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in Jefferson County Court:
Patrick A. Francis, 24, no fixed address, faces counts of second- and third-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree harassment and petit larceny.
It is alleged that on Oct. 29 in Watertown he stabbed Jesse Fortes in the hand and arm with a knife, and that he bit Mr. Fortes during the same altercation. It is also alleged that he stole a T-shirt from Mary Horeth the same day.
Police said at the time of the incident that Mr. Fortes suffered a stab wound after attempting to subdue Mr. Francis after allegedly seeing him breaking into vehicles in the 100 block of Iroquois Avenue.
Dneash J. Dennis, 20, Watertown, is charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. It is alleged that on April 20 in Watertown she stabbed Donte McCoy in the shoulder with a knife.
Thomas W. Rapholtz, 45, Watertown, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
It is alleged that on Aug. 24 in the town of Watertown he possessed a knife with the intent to use it unlawfully against another person and that he placed Michael Remington in fear of serious physical injury or death by displaying the knife during an altercation.
Daniel J. Mace, 29, Kirkville, faces counts of third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. It is alleged that between July 18 and Oct. 18 Mr. Mace, a contractor, stole property valued at more than $3,000 from John Petroske in the town of Lyme.
Sheldon B. Dukes, 43, Watertown, is charged with nine counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a single count of unlawful possession of marijuana. He is alleged to have had nine large-capacity ammunition feeding devices in the trunk of his car when he was pulled over for running a stop sign Sept. 12, 2018, in Watertown.
James H. Sharpe, 43, an inmate at Greene Correctional Facility, is charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is accused of possessing a toothbrush sharpened to a point while incarcerated at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility on May 6. He is currently serving an 18-year to life prison sentence imposed in Broome County in 1995 for a second-degree murder conviction, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.
Jamie A. Miller, 44, Pulaski, is charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated. It is alleged that he drove March 24 on County Route 87 in the town of Ellisburg with a blood alcohol content of 0.24 percent. A BAC of 0.08 percent or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law, while aggravated DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above.
Steven L. Tabor, 30, faces counts of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drugs. It is alleged that he drove under the influence of drugs while his driver’s license was suspended or revoked Aug. 21 on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.