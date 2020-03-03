WATERTOWN — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Tuesday in Jefferson County Court:
Joshua M. Connelly, 35, North Syracuse, faces counts of second-degree kidnapping, third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal contempt.
He is additionally charged with second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, petit larceny and second-degree harassment.
It is alleged that on Dec. 13 he abducted Kelly Edwards from her place of work in the town of Pamelia, while using or threatening to use deadly physical force. It is further alleged that he placed Ms. Edwards in fear of physical injury by holding her at knife point making threats to her and choking her, all of which violated orders of protection issued on her behalf from Baldwinsville Village Court.
The indictment alleges that Mr. Connelly stole a 2018 GMC Sierra truck from Charles Edwards and also stole a knife and video recording system from Airgas in the town of Pamelia.
Jhamel D. Corriders, 32, Syracuse, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal contempt and single counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
It is alleged that on Jan. 30 at a Wealtha Avenue apartment he placed Sierra Eiland in danger of physical harm by displaying a knife, choking her and striking her in the face.
It is alleged that the incidents occurred in violation of an order of protection issued from Syracuse City Court. The indictment also states that he took Ms. Eiland phone as she tried to call for emergency assistance, with the incidents occurring on the presence of a child under the age of 2.
Cameron S. Paris, 29, Watertown, faces counts two counts each of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and fifth-degree insurance fraud, as well as a single count of third-degree grand larceny.
It is alleged that between June 18, 2018, and July 18, 2018, he stole more than $3,000 from Laurel Zarnosky while possessing a plumbing permit which was falsely completed. He also allegedly filed the permit, a certificate of liability insurance form and a workers’ compensation certificate of attestation of exemption form with the city’s Code Enforcement Bureau, each of which contained false information.
Fanci N. Copley, 41, Natural Bridge, is charged with unlawful disposal of methamphetamine laboratory material. It is alleged that on Nov. 18, 2018, she created a risk to human health and safety by disposing of the items in Watertown.
Steven T. Carter, 32, also known as “Ready,” address not available, faces two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged he had and sold cocaine within the county on April 22 and April 29 and that he possessed cocaine with the intent to sell the drug June 9.
Austin L. Ball, 35, address not available, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. It is alleged that he possessed cocaine with the intent to sell the drug April 13 in Watertown and that he possessed a small amount of marijuana the same day.
Aaron R. Clemons, 42, Watertown, is charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated. It is alleged that he drove Sept. 8 on Cooper Street with a blood alcohol content of 0.21 percent. A BAC of 0.08 percent or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law, while aggravated DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above.
Patrick J. Brennan, 40, address not available, faces counts of aggravated DWI with a child as a passenger, DWI and endangering the welfare of a child. It is alleged that he drove while intoxicated on Route 12 in the town of Watertown on Dec. 31 with a child under the age of 15 as a passenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.