WATERTOWN — Brian M. Watson would not have been able to remain on the ballot for November’s City Council race.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Democratic elections commissioner Michelle R. LaFave and Jude R. Seymour, Republican commissioner, found that only 111 signatures on his election petitions would have been valid, well below the number required.
While Mr. Watson won’t appear on the ballot for the June 27 primary, the two commissioners concluded that Jason M. Traynor will remain a council candidate. A majority of his signatures were determined to be valid.
Council candidates need 165 signatures to remain on the ballot.
The council race will have 11 candidates in the June 27 primary as the election commissioners made it official that Mr. Watson’s petitions won’t count.
“It doesn’t matter because you dropped out of the race,” Mr. Seymour told him.
Mr. Seymour and Ms. LaFave determined that 103 of his signatures were not valid for a variety of reasons, including that the signers did not live in the district or were not registered to vote.
Before Tuesday’s hearing, Mr. Watson had already decided to drop out of the council race after his signatures were challenged, but intends to run as a write-in candidate.
Mr. Watson’s petitions were called into question after several voters came forward to say that they did not sign them.
Marra Drive resident Jeanne Barker, mother of another candidate, Clifford G. Lashway, objected to the petitions.
Mr. Watson has denied that he tampered with his petitions, saying that he had placed the petitions at a cashier register counter at a Franklin Street convenience store and someone could have forged the signatures.
Advised by the state elections board, the two county board of elections commissioners said they are going through with a hearing on Mr. Watson in case he is accused of a crime for the way he handled his petitions.
Law enforcement, however, isn’t expected to proceed with an investigation because Mr. Watson claims he was confused and didn’t know how the petition process worked.
Mr. Watson said he did not know that he had to witness the signatures, or they would, otherwise, be invalid.
At the hearing, he suggested that the Board of Elections should do more to educate would-be candidates about the petition signing process.
Meanwhile, the other candidate, Mr. Traynor, got official word from the two election commissioners that he’ll remain on the ballot.
Mr. Traynor also suggested that the elections board provided “more education” to explain the process to candidates. Perhaps a booklet of election information would be helpful, he said.
Ms. Barker also objected to Mr. Traynor’s petitions.
But the two commissioners ended up throwing out 40 of his 239 signatures, leaving him with 199, much more than the minimum needed.
He thanked staffers at the elections office for their work.
He also urged Ms. Barker to apologize to him, reiterating that he had done nothing wrong and that Ms. Barker was “wrong and unreasonable” to question his petitions.
Yet another council candidate, Matthew L. Melvin, also dropped out of the race last week when his petitions also faced objections.
That leaves 11 candidates for two four-year seats on council. A primary will be held on June 27, with the top four vote-getters moving on to the general election in November.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.