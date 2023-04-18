Traynor in, Watson out on council election ballot

Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Brian M. Watson would not have been able to remain on the ballot for November’s City Council race.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Democratic elections commissioner Michelle R. LaFave and Jude R. Seymour, Republican commissioner, found that only 111 signatures on his election petitions would have been valid, well below the number required.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.