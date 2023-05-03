WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night unanimously agreed that they want to see two polling places remain open this year.
The two Jefferson County election commissioners have decided to not use the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street and Midtown Towers on Mechanic Street as polling places for the June primary and the November general election.
That leaves three polling places in the city this year as the election commissioners put the other two on pause. Voters will be assigned to vote at one of the three other polling stations.
Outside the city, Natural Bridge Community Center in Wilna, Felts Mills Fire Department and Fishers Landing Fire Department polling sites have also been paused.
Monday’s vote by council members will not change anything. The decision to pause the two polling places will go forward.
Republican election commissioner Jude R. Seymour and Democratic commissioner Michelle R. LaFave attended Monday’s meeting to explain their decision and answer questions.
They told council members that they adhered to what they were supposed to do in deciding to pause the two polling stations. They also are sending out notices to all the voters affected by the change.
“Too much misinformation, too much confusion” has become the focus of the issue, Mr. Seymour said.
In recent weeks, the changes caused an uproar with some city and county elected officials saying that they were not told about the decision until it was too late.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who introduced the resolution about supporting all five polling places, said that the fire department and Midtown Towers officials received a letter on Feb. 16 about a decision already being made, but council members weren’t notified until days later.
She also pointed out that state election law spells out that local officials “shall be” consulted about polling places, but that didn’t happen.
The two election commissioners said they made the decision about the two polling places mainly because of low voter attendance.
In urging to keep the two polling places open, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said that the decision hurts minority, poor, middle income and older voters because they have to go farther to vote.
The two election commissioners acknowledged that they did not consider that issue when they made their decision.
They have agreed to revisit the issue for next year and work with the city to see if all five polling places can open. They hope to increase voter turnout.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce urged the city and the county to get the word out to voters about absentee ballots and early voting.
