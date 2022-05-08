Electric bike enthusiast Mars Taylor, who grew up in Manhattan but now lives in the north country, videos himself doing bike tricks for his YouTube channel called SuperEmotoGanG.
Having invested in several electric bikes already, Mars plans to jumpstart a rental business in Sackets Harbor this summer called Battlefield Bikes.
