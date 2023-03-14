The town of Watertown Fire Department at Hannaford in Watertown Tuesday morning. A fire inside a motor for the walk-in cooler forced customers to evacuate the building. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

 Alec Johnson

WATERTOWN — A fire inside a motor for a walk-in cooler forced Hannaford customers to evacuate the grocery store for about an hour on Tuesday morning, town of Watertown Fire Chief David E. Johnston said.

The fire was extinguished by store employees with a fire extinguisher, and the fire was out prior to the fire department arriving on scene.

