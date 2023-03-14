WATERTOWN — A fire inside a motor for a walk-in cooler forced Hannaford customers to evacuate the grocery store for about an hour on Tuesday morning, town of Watertown Fire Chief David E. Johnston said.
The fire was extinguished by store employees with a fire extinguisher, and the fire was out prior to the fire department arriving on scene.
The fire chief said the department checked for any fire extension, and they ventilated the building.
No injuries were reported.
Power was secured to the freezer, the fire chief said.
The town department had mutual aid from the Brownville and Sackets Harbor fire departments, town of Watertown Ambulance and the Jefferson County codes office.
Chief Johnston said the cause was electrical in nature.
Hannaford has since reopened.
