WATERTOWN — So far, 11 City Council candidates have submitted petitions to the Jefferson County Board of Elections to run in the November election.
And more can still get into the race.
The state Board of Elections has extended the deadline until Monday because of the Passover holiday, Democratic Commissioner Michelle LaFave said.
“I’ve never seen so many people run for city council,” she said.
As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the county elections website lists 11 candidates. Fourteen people were circulating petitions, so three candidates can still enter the race for four-year seats and run in November.
The purchase of the golf club in Thompson Park seems to be the major issue looming in the council race.
Officials suspect that 11 council candidates breaks a Watertown record for the number of contenders running in the race.
Previously, 10 candidates ran for council in 2019.
The mayor’s race will pit councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce against each other for the four-year seat.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey is running for reelection. Former Councilman Leonard J. Spaziani is in the race.
Former council candidates Benjamin P. Shoen, Douglas E. Osborne Jr. and Jason M. Traynor also will be running.
Political newcomers Maryellen J. Blevins, Robert O. Kimball, Clifford H. Lashway, Matthew L. “Spider” Melvin, Brian M. Watson and Michael J. Wratchford round out the field.
A 12th candidate, T.J. Babcock, is expected to file his petitions on Friday. He also ran for council previously.
The 11 candidates are running for two four-year seats, one that is being vacated by Councilwoman Compo Pierce, who is running for mayor.
With four or more candidates running, a primary will be held on June 27.
The candidates were required to gather at least 165 signatures on their petitions.
