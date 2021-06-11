ELLISBURG — A town of Ellisburg man faces up to 10 years in prison after admitting Friday in federal court that he failed to register as a sex offender.
Chad A. Worthington, 43, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to one felony count of failing to register and update his registration as a sex offender.
According to statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office, the charge came after it was discovered that Mr. Worthington had an email address that he had not disclose to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
In pleading guilty, Mr. Worthington admitted that from June 16, 2018, through April 21, 2021, he failed to register a Google email address he created on June 5, 2018, as required by SORNA. He also admitted that he failed to register five other Google email addresses as required by SORNA between August 2016 and April 2021.
Mr. Worthington was required to register as a sex offender because of his federal convictions in 2005 for coercion and enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to prosecutors.
In addition to his plea to failure to register and update a registration as a sex offender, Mr. Worthington also admitted Friday that this conduct violated the terms of supervised release previously imposed after his 2005 convictions.
He is due to be sentenced Oct. 12. According to prosecutors, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison, a fine up to $250,000, a term of at least five years’ additional supervision upon his release from prison and requirement that he register as a sex offender possibly for the rest of his life.
