ELLISBURG — An Ellisburg man faces multiple weapons charges following an incident Thursday night in which he allegedly fired several gunshots toward his neighbor’s house following a domestic incident.
Tyler S. Lyndaker, 42, of 6124 Machold Road, Ellisburg, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon, criminal possession of an unregistered assault weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Deputies said he intentionally fired several rounds from a Romanian AK-47 in the direction of an adjacent neighbor’s property at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
They said he also possessed a Hi-Point 9 mm weapon and two 30-round magazines and failed to register the weapons with the Assault Weapons Registry.
He also was charged with criminal possession of a weapon stemming from a third previous conviction for possessing a .22-caliber Young American Double Action pistol.
Deputies also charged him with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. They said he had a physical altercation with his girlfriend, Melissa Crosbie, in front of a 9-year-old child.
He was arrested without further incident. According to police documents, he had been drinking alcohol.
He was arraigned in Ellisburg Town Court and sent to the Metro-Jeff Public Safety Building on $5,000 bail.
