WATERTOWN — An email phishing attack has struck Samaritan Medical Center, although the hospital has taken precautions to secure its systems.
The hospital wrote in an alert that no one should click or open “strange” emails, particularly messages with surveys attached, from any @shsny.com account, and instead should delete them.
While the healthcare provider wrote that most of its concern is internal and have been assessed, it wanted to notify the public as a precautionary measure.
