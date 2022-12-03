A tree fell on the roof of a Palmer Street house in Watertown on Saturday afternoon. City fire officials on scene said no damage or injuries were reported. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Emergency crews across the north country were busy on Saturday with multiple calls coming in throughout the day of wires and trees down due to the high winds throughout the area.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a high-wind warning for Jefferson County which began at around 10 a.m. Saturday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.