WATERTOWN — Emergency crews across the north country were busy on Saturday with multiple calls coming in throughout the day of wires and trees down due to the high winds throughout the area.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a high-wind warning for Jefferson County which began at around 10 a.m. Saturday.
They say that the strongest winds were expected for a brief period of time during the early to mid afternoon.
Damaging winds were expected to blow down trees and power lines, and scattered power outages were also expected.
Sporadic power outages were reported on National Grid’s website
The heavy winds blew a tree onto the roof of Janice L. Carbone’s Palmer Street house.
She said that she was sitting in her living room when she heard a boom, and that is when she found the tree laying on top of her house.
“I got up and looked out the window and said ‘Oh boy, that’s a tree, I hope it didn’t break anything,’” Ms. Carbone said.
City of Watertown fire officials on the scene said no one was injured and no structural damage was reported.
The National Weather Service recommended people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. They went on to state that people should remain in the lower levels of homes during the storm and avoid windows.
The high wind warning expires at 10 p.m. Saturday.
