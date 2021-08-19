FELTS MILLS — An employee at a concrete supplier was taken to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse after he was injured in an industrial accident Wednesday.
At about 8:50 a.m., an employee at Cranesville Block Co. Incorporated was injured in the accident. Dispatchers initially reported that the employee was pinched between a loader and a block.
Robert VanCoughnett, regional manager of the business, wrote in a news release that the employee was hospitalized at the Syracuse hospital. Cranesville Block’s Health, Safety and Environmental Department, as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are conducting an investigation into this incident, the release stated.
Mr. VanCoughnett wrote in the release that the business extends its appreciation for the fire and rescue personnel for their “rapid and compassionate response.” The first responders were from Black River Ambulance, Felts Mills Fire Department, state police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services.
“Our warmest thoughts and prayers for a complete and rapid recovery are with our team member as well as his family,” he said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.