WATERTOWN — The city and its employees’ union are working together to try and save jobs slated to be cut in the proposed budget.
The Civil Service Employees Association Local 823 proposed some ideas that could prevent job reductions. Union leaders discussed the ideas with City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and City Comptroller James E. Mix during a teleconference on Tuesday.
They would not reveal what was proposed by the union, saying that they need to first sort out if the ideas have any merit to them.
“We’re looking at them,” Mr. Mix said.
Under the proposed budget, a librarian and two Parks and Recreation Department maintenance workers are still going to be eliminated. The City Council on May 16 decided to dip into the city’s fund balance account to save two IT positions that were going to be downsized.
During a budget session on Tuesday night, CSEA union president Maxwell French told City Council members that the union’s bylaws do not allow for the bargaining unit to renegotiate a contract, but there might be some other ways that jobs could be saved.
“It was a good, productive, professional discussion,” Mayor Smith said after Tuesday night’s meeting.
On Tuesday night, Mr. Mix said the firefighters’ union wasn’t interested in coming up with a way to save one position in the department, while the police never got back to him about it.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson would like information on how much it would cost to put the teen desk librarian back into the budget.
Mr. Mix hasn’t heard of any other ideas that council members are considering for the budget. If they have any, council members will have to bring them up soon because they plan to vote on the budget on Monday.
It’s been a difficult budget year because of the financial downfall caused by the coronavirus. Council members have been faced with layoffs and drastic cuts in the Parks and Recreation Department.
At this point, there are currently 21 vacant and filled positions that are to be cut in the budget.
So far, council members used $435,000 from the fund balance to stave off a 6.65 percent tax rate increase and save the two IT positions.
As it stands now, the tax rate will increase 1.84 percent, below the state’s 1.99 percent tax cap percent increase.
Council members will vote on the budget on Monday. They adjourned Tuesday night’s meeting until 6:30 p.m. Monday, when they plan to finish budget deliberations, followed by the regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m.
