WATERTOWN — A man was entrapped and suffered trauma injuries after it appears he lost control of his vehicle Wednesday morning, causing a guard rail to puncture through the front side of his car.
At about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Glen Park and Northpole fire departments were dispatched to Interstate 81 near Exit 47 in the town of Pamelia. Crews found that the guard rail had punctured through the front right end of the red sedan and exited the passenger side, resulting in the car riding the rail for roughly 30 feet after initial impact.
Officials said firefighters used extraction tools to pull the driver from the vehicle, and then it was believed he was taken via Guilfoyle Ambulance Services to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
It appears state police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.