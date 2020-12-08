WATERTOWN — Like many things this year, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed priorities, including those for the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative in Watertown.
The city was awarded $1 million in 2018 by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for ESPRI, which aimed to reduce poverty in the city.
The four initial programs focused on assisting individuals with gaining stability; ownership of used, but reliable vehicles; home ownership through the repair and rehabilitation of condemned properties; and a network of service providers to assist individuals during times of crisis in order to retain employment.
The pandemic created a higher need for short-term housing assistance in the form of rent, mortgage and utility assistance in the city.
“We really had to look at the needs of our community and housing because of COVID and say what can we do to quickly assist the most amount of people in Watertown?” said Clement Wong, director of finance for the United Way of Northern New York. “What we’re trying to do is to help as many families as possible, especially in the current economic climate.”
Individuals and families who temporarily or permanently lost their employment generated an increased demand to ensure that children, seniors and families could maintain their current housing.
With nearly $100,000 remaining in the housing program, a survey was conducted through Watertown Urban Mission and the Getting Ahead program graduates to assess the needs of families in the city. Dawn Cole, executive director of the Watertown Urban Mission, shared the results. The graduates, led by Tim Fayette, reached out to vulnerable families in the Watertown area to understand their concerns and financial shortfalls, with respect to their housing situations. It was soon apparent that these families were struggling more than ever, and to improve their living conditions was nearly impossible.
Working with state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the United Way requested to reprogram the funds to meet the immediate needs of the residents of Watertown. Those at the United Way of Northern New York felt they could create a higher return on investment by helping dozens of families, as compared to helping one more family with the purchase of a home.
“We need this extra funding to help anyone that may be out of work, or behind in rent, or behind in the utility bill, especially when we’re coming into winter,” Mr. Wong said. “Hopefully we can provide some relief for residents of Watertown.”
The Watertown Urban Mission will administer the funds through its Critical Needs Program. Applicants can apply for assistance with rent, mortgage, utilities and deposits to move to safer housing by making an appointment with Amy Canniff by calling 315-782-8440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.