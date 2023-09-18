WATERTOWN — The city’s Board of Ethics has recommended that the City Council begin a hearing process to remove Councilmember Clifford G. Olney III from office if it is determined that he has consistently and intentionally violated two sections of the city’s code and state General Municipal Law.
The ethics board says it found Olney in violation of §32-3(B); and §32-3(C) of the city’s code and General Municipal Law §805-a(1) and §805-a(1)(b).
“Based on the foregoing, the claims submitted in the complaint filed by Hon. Jeffrey M. Smith and as supplemented by additional information are hereby sustained and it is reasonably concluded that there were violations of the Code and Gen. Mun. L. set forth therein,” the report, which was presented at Monday’s council meeting, reads.
One of the sections of the city code that the Ethics Committee says Olney violated has to do with disclosing confidential information.
“He shall not disclose confidential information acquired by him in the course of his official duties or use such information to further his personal interest,” the code states.
The other city code that the ethics committee says should be looked at in hearing for Olney is “representation before one’s own agency.”
“He shall not receive or enter into any agreement, express or implied, for compensation for services to be rendered in relation to any matter before any municipal agency of which he is an officer, member or employee or of any municipal agency over which he has jurisdiction or to which he has the power to appoint any member, office or employee,” the code reads.
The two municipal laws echo the same sentiment as the city codes.
“No municipal officer or employee shall: a. directly or indirectly, solicit any gift, or accept or receive any gift having a value of seventy-five dollars or more, whether in the form of money, service, loan, travel, entertainment, hospitality, thing or promise, or in any other form, under circumstances in which it could reasonably be inferred that the gift was intended to influence him, or could reasonably be expected to influence him, in the performance of his official duties or was intended as a reward for any official action on his part,” General Municipal Law §805-a(1) reads.
General Municipal Law §805-a(1)(b) reads that no municipal offer or employee shall “disclose confidential information acquired by him in the course of his official duties or use such information to further his personal interests.”
Olney said he was “surprised” to hear the findings on Monday night.
“I feel it was an unfair process, and I’m surprised, not by them, but that Smith would use them and jeopardize their reputation as a political tool for his own purposes,” he said.
Smith says the community shouldn’t take the findings lightly.
“These are, unfortunately, a very consistent pattern backed up by documents,” he said. “I don’t take it lightly, and I don’t think it’s good, and I don’t think it’s good for the city...It is not good for our community.”
Olney says that if there are the votes to remove him from office, he will be appealing at the legislative level.
