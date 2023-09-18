Ethics panel: begin process to oust Olney

Watertown City Councilman Clifford G. Olney III. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city’s Board of Ethics has recommended that the City Council begin a hearing process to remove Councilmember Clifford G. Olney III from office if it is determined that he has consistently and intentionally violated two sections of the city’s code and state General Municipal Law.

The ethics board says it found Olney in violation of §32-3(B); and §32-3(C) of the city’s code and General Municipal Law §805-a(1) and §805-a(1)(b).

