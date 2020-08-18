EVANS MILLS — A man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say he pointed a shotgun at multiple people during an altercation.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Timofey A. Borovkov, 22, 8707 Noble St. Apt. 2, was arrested for allegedly pointing a Stevens Model 320 12-guage pump action shotgun at three people. According to the sheriff’s office, it appears there was an outdoor altercation between Mr. Borovkov and others on Noble Street in the village. Mr. Borovkov allegedly left the area, went to his apartment and retrieved a shotgun. He came back and allegedly pointed the firearm at Julie A. Wagner, Megan A. Wilson and Melissa M. Brancatella.
He was charged with three counts of second-degree menacing and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was released from jail and issued a ticket to appear in court.
