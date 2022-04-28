WATERTOWN — A 42-year-old has been charged after he allegedly ran a red light Wednesday and struck a city police patrol vehicle.
Marc B. Gross, 42, of Evans Mills, was charged by city police with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and failure to obey a traffic signal.
Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, city police Officer Travis Workman was driving a marked patrol vehicle west on Stone Street and was passing through a green light at the intersection of South Massey Street.
Mr. Gross, operating a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck north on South Massey Street, allegedly went through a red light at the intersection, causing the crash with Officer Workman, who suffered a minor injury. He was taken to an urgent care center where he was treated and then released.
City police say they spoke with two witnesses who were stopped at the intersection on South Massey Street, waiting to turn left onto Stone Street. They said they saw Mr. Gross allegedly speed by them on the right through the red light at the intersection.
Mr. Gross was charged and later released with tickets to appear in City Court.
