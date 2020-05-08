EVANS MILLS — Charles P. Pratt, 31, is charged with arson after he allegedly lit two blankets, a towel and pillow on fire in an attempt to burn a house down on Wednesday.
Mr. Pratt, of Evans Mills, was charged Thursday with second-degree arson after he allegedly started a fire intentionally with at least one person present. He was also charged with criminal mischief after he lit property on fire worth an estimated $200.
According to a Jefferson County sheriff’s report, a patrol was dispatched to 8383 S. Main Street in the village, where they found a woman running out on the porch holding several blankets that were on fire.
The report said, before he lit the items on fire, witnesses quoted Mr. Pratt as saying “I’m going to burn this bitch down. I’m going to burn your house down.” The report indicates Mr. Pratt was believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time.
Mr. Pratt is alleged to have, according to the report, “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly, with a depraved indifference to human life, (created) a grave risk of death to Bobbi L. Petranchuk, who was inside the house when the fire started.
Evans Mills Fire Chief Joel Hall said his department was told not to respond by patrols as the fire didn’t spread much beyond where Mr. Pratt is alleged to have lit on fire originally.
Mr. Pratt was arraigned in the Leray Town Court and sent to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $10,000 bail.
