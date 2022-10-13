WATERTOWN — Kenyata N. Hodges, 37, of Evans Mills, was charged by city police Thursday with misuse of food stamps, third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, all felonies.
According to police records, Ms. Hodges, who was not eligible to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, knowingly acquired the benefits, and submitted six applications for SNAP benefits to the Jefferson County Department of Social Services knowing that they contained false information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.