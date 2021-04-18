EVANS MILLS — The bidding started at zero dollars.
It was short-lived, but Kimberly Davis received high interest when she placed her fiancé for sale Saturday on Facebook.
Ms. Davis was sitting with her fiancé, Ben Foote, in their home in Evans Mills, which was nearly bare as they prepared to sell the place and move to Florida. Mr. Foote looked at the empty home and said he’s surprised she wasn’t selling him.
“It gave me an idea,” she said. “He knows I’m a jokester.”
On Saturday, she posted in the Watertown buy-sell trade Facebook group, offering her fiancé to the best bidder. Dozens of group members got in on the joke and began inquiring under the post.
“Interested,” wrote one commenter, to which Ms. Davis said “bid please.”
They asked if there was free dinner, if he was rich and whether he did dishes. Ms. Davis continued her sales job in the comments, writing that he can give back rubs, foot rubs and travel with you; he’s cool, clean and lovable, but the only problem is that he asks too many questions.
She didn’t make the sale as it appears the post was removed from the page shortly after it went up, but it didn’t stop them from getting a nice laugh before they spend the summer with their fifth-wheel and then land in the Sunshine State.
“It does not surprise me one bit,” Mr. Foote said. “Our house is going to be bare tonight.”
