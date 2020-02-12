WATERTOWN — A woman’s ex-husband is facing three felonies for allegedly causing a gas leak in her home that resulted in several other South Massey Street houses being evacuated on Feb. 5.
City police Wednesday arrested Anthony I. DeJesus, 27, on charges of first degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.
When they responded to the call shortly before 5 p.m., police officers smelled a gas odor. After police found him a short distance away, Mr. DeJesus admitted that a natural gas pipe may have been damaged during the incident in which he locked himself in the basement, police said. Several other items were also damaged.
Patrol officers and city firefighters evacuated several houses in the area because of the gas leak. City police and Jefferson County Sheriff deputies also blocked off several city streets until National Grid was able to turn off the gas line and deemed the area safe.
Police officers also learned the unidentified woman had an order of protection against the ex-husband, refraining him from certain conduct.
During the incident, the woman injured her hand on broken glass and required immediate medical attention at the scene. She was later treated and released at Samaritan Medical Center.
The ex-husband was transported to the hospital and admitted for treatment.
He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and remanded to the Metro-Jeff Public Safety Building on $1,000 bail.
