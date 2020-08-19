WATERTOWN — The bridge that runs over Bradley Street was struck Wednesday afternoon by a vehicle towing what a witness said is an excavator.
State Department of Transportation officials were dispatched to the bridge at about 1 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident. An engineer who was at the scene said a vehicle traveling toward Watertown on Bradley Street struck the bottom of the bridge multiple times as it drove underneath. The engineer said the crash was significant, but not enough to close Interstate 81.
A witness at the scene who said he saw the vehicle strike the bridge beams said the excavator on the trailer in-tow was almost ripped off when it happened.
“It was pretty scary,” said the witness, who declined to give his name. “I was surprised. (The driver) is probably shaken up. It didn’t look like it was that high on the trailer, but obviously it was.”
