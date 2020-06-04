WATERTOWN — Harriett Simpson and Judy Webber came home last week to find their garage had been broken into and an estimated more than $5,000 in supplies meant for children in Third World countries had been stolen.
Ms. Simpson and Ms. Webber are best friends who met 50 years ago in the Army and have lived in a house on Gotham Street for 33 years. They came home last Friday after spending the winter in South Carolina. They said they pulled into their driveway and they weren’t home for 30 seconds before a neighbor came to tell them their garage had been broken into.
They rushed to their garage and found what used to be a neat system of children’s supplies scattered and disheveled into a mess. They had been buying children’s items like school supplies, stuffed animals, toys, notebooks and silverware. In August they were planning on sending 700 boxes to underdeveloped countries. Each box is to contain a stuffed animal, crayons, scissors, a notebook, sharpeners, pens, pencils, cups and a bag to carry it all in.
“They go overseas to Third World countries to kids who have never even seen a box before,” Ms. Simpson said.
But now they were staring at a mess, with most of the supplies for 500 boxes stolen. Nearly 500 stuffed animals had been taken. All but one box of notebooks were gone. An air conditioner, miniature fridge and most of the toys were missing.
“We wanted to scream,” Ms. Webber said.
Ms. Simpson said she wanted to cry and still wants to cry.
“It’s not about the money,” Ms. Simpson said. “It’s that they’re stealing from kids. It’s just heartbreaking.”
Det. Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said the reported incident is being investigated, but he said there aren’t any leads at this time.
The friends got involved with Operation Christmas Child more than 10 years ago, coming after they met Patty Jennings, the area coordinator of the organization in Northern New York. The operation started in the early 1990s with an effort to supply gifts to children in war-torn Bosnia. Now the gift-filled boxes with practical supplies are sent to children all over the world. Ms. Simpson and Ms. Webber started with sending 20 boxes one year, then 50 the next and so on until they were in the hundreds. Last year they packed and sent 756 boxes.
“They’re just loving, giving people,” Ms. Jennings said. “They have huge hearts. And they spend their time and their money and gifts to bless others and bless these kids, and it’s sad that this happened to them.”
Ms. Jennings said they are background volunteers, like foot soldiers for the operation who never want to be in the spotlight.
“They have been exceptional volunteers,” Ms. Jennings said. “Their hearts of giving and wanting to reach children not only with the gifts but also with the love of God, the message, it just motivates them.”
Ms. Simpson joined the Army in 1963 working in supply, while Ms. Webber joined in 1968. They met a year later and were later stationed at Fort Drum. They both worked in supply, activating the 10th Mountain Division, ordering and keeping inventory for units.
In order to buy the supplies for the operation, they look for bargains anywhere they can find them. They wait for holidays to end and buy supplies that are up to 90 percent off. They even go to a St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Carolina to gather beaded necklaces.
Ms. Simpson said they have been in contact with police and that they would likely visit their house Thursday afternoon. And on top of the alleged theft, their house had a water leak when they were gone and the basement was flooding.
“It’s one thing on top of another,” Ms. Simpson said. “When I sit down in the night to rest, I literally just want to cry because I get to thinking what all needs to be done.”
Yet, the pair still plans on boxing and sending 700 boxes in August.
“We’ll do it one way or another,” Ms. Webber said. “That’s just what we do I guess.”
And if they want any outcome, it would be for people to become aware of the operation.
“Not as many people are interested,” Ms. Simpson said.
And then Ms. Webber adds: “I would love to know who did this and why they did it. Not only did they steal the stuff, but they left it so messy.”
Above all for them it’s about the children who were affected because of this. “We don’t want the focus to be on us,” Ms. Simpson said. “We want this focused on the kids. That’s who lost.”
