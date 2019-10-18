WATERTOWN — Black River Parkway will be down to one lane for the majority of Saturday as construction workers are scheduled to install pavement.
Ben Arquitt, a civil engineer with the city of Watertown, said in a press release the work Saturday on Black River Parkway is expected to be complete by the end of the day.
Traffic will be accommodated from both directions as the road will be reduced to one lane. Motorists should anticipate delays. Access to J.B. Wise parking lot, Whitewater Way and all businesses in the area will remain open.
“As always,” the release said, “motorists should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.”
