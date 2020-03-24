Expert to answer gardening questions

WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has created a gardening hotline for the intrepid gardener. Gardening questions will be answered by horticulture expert Sue Gwise via a direct line 315-405-0982. The hotline will be operational from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
