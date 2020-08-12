WATERTOWN — A fire started on the exterior of a residence on Mechanic Street early Wednesday.
The city fire department responded to 202 Mechanic St., shortly before 2 a.m. for reports of a structure fire at the residence.
Fire Chief Matt Timerman said a small fire started on the exterior of the building, apparently in a flower pot. It took crews roughly two minutes to extinguish the flames. There’s an estimated $500 worth of damage to the siding of the building. He said it appeared to still be livable.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.