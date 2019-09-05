WATERTOWN — Kids are back in school, the leaves are just changing colors and the sun is going down earlier these days.
It’s that time again for the Black River Fall Fest.
The Watertown Downtown Business Association hosts the annual fall festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Public Square.
The event, which will feature more than 30 vendors, is expected to draw thousands of people to the square.
Beginning at 7 a.m. the day of the event, the city will close all travel lanes on the north side of Public Square to vehicular traffic and parking.
There will be no overnight parking in the angled spaces on the north side of Public Square, starting at 3 a.m. Friday.
The city will place temporary barricades, traffic cones and signage, and will establish a detour route for the event.
Parking will continue to be available on the south side of Public Square and at the many city parking lots in the downtown area.
