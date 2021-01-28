WATERTOWN — Tessa Stokes looks across the mingling group of people at a vigil for her daughter Thursday night, feeling blessed in a dark time.
Among more than 100 of Rayne Stokes’ friends gathered at the spot where she was found — Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk — last Friday, the mother is storing away every memory of the proof confirming how much good her daughter did in her 19 years of life.
The edges of the sidewalk were lined with flowers. There was a table set up for people to sign a poster. In the snow and cold, Rayne’s friends talked about how sweet she was, her affinity for the underdog and how she was able to touch so many lives with empathy and kindness.
“You look at Rayne and she would immediately light up,” said Kim Tryon, who was at the vigil. “She had a smile that could light up a room.”
Miss Stokes had recently turned 19 years old, was a 2019 graduate of Carthage Central High School and had a long-term goal of becoming a vet technician.
“She had all these aspirations and all these plans and she was so excited about the next chapter of her life,” Ms. Tryon said.
Last Friday, Miss Stokes was found unconscious on the riverwalk at about 3 a.m. She was taken to Samaritan Medical Center — alive but unresponsive — where she would be pronounced dead a few hours later. There’s an active investigation into her death, and city police are still not commenting because it’s active.
The Stokes family doesn’t want to risk that investigation. They are praising the department’s professionalism and ability to comfort them in a difficult time.
But they’ve also heard endless speculation about how their loved one died, resulting in them wanting to speak publicly about what Donald Stokes, her father, and Deidra Stokes, her sister, saw when they identified her body. They said from Miss Stokes’ shoulders up — which was all they could see — bruises and head injuries covered her skin.
They believe foul play is involved in her death, and all they’re looking for is closure.
Mr. Stokes was at the vigil Thursday night. His response to anyone who has further speculation about his daughter’s death, or is insensitively commenting about the situation, is simple.
“I love that we here in the United States, people can say that,” he said. “It’s your right to say that. I didn’t get mad.”
It’s almost impossible to get upset at a stranger online when he has just lost a daughter. His mind is on her — who she was, her spark and her character. Everything else is noise, at best.
“Even in darkness there is light,” said Mr. Stokes, looking across the sea of people standing in the cold. It was hovering just above 10 degrees.
“You just have to find it,” he added.
The Stokes family, above all, wants people to know the light his daughter brought into the world, and the vigil was no exception.
“For people who don’t know her, she was the kind of girl who, if she saw somebody struggling with something, she was always willing to help,” said Temple, a person close to Miss Stokes who decided not to give her last name. “She didn’t pick her friends by class. She picked her friends from who she wanted to be around.”
For Mrs. Stokes, not much can heal the raw pain she feels from her daughter’s absence.
Even the negative comments online are almost refreshing as they offer a break from crying. It gets her adrenaline pumping, and at least that’s a different feeling.
“Everybody is like, ‘We need answers,’” Mrs. Stokes said. “It’s going to take time. We have to be patient.”
She watches the group at the vigil light their candles, witnessing the proof of how many lives her daughter touched for the better, and then she leads them in the singing of “Amazing Grace.”
“It will be a good memory to look back on whenever I’m down,” she said. “I feel blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.