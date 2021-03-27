SACKETS HARBOR — The descendants of Elisha Camp have made significant donations of historical items over the years, with the latest one now being finalized as a gift to a local library, said George Smith, a great, great, great great grandson of Elisha.
“We have a big portrait of Napoleon and are in the process of donating it to Flower Memorial Library,” Mr. Smith said.
He calls it Napoleon’s “marketing piece.”
“He didn’t have Trump’s Twitter or Snapchat or anything like that,” Mr. Smith said. “It’s a portrait of him being a stern man. It probably hung in some government building somewhere. The only way I can think how it came here, my guess, is when Joseph Bonaparte [older brother of Napoleon] came over to tour the area to see whether Napoleon was going to come over and settle.”
He said the portrait could have also come over through the LeRay or Chaumont families.
Other donations the family has made or will make include:
n In 1866, the 4 acres that help to make up the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.
n A uniform of family relative Brig. Gen. Tully McRea, a graduate of West Point and roommate of cavalry commander George Custer.
“It will be the third-oldest uniform at West Point that we’re donating,” Mr. Smith said. “We’re making targeted, specific donations of things that we think would be meaningful.”
n A writing chair and cradle, donated to the Fort Drum Museum, was once owned by former president and U.S. general and commander of the Union armies Ulysses S. Grant. He was once stationed at Madison Barracks. In later years, there was talk of closing the base.
“Our cousin, Walter Camp, and Brig. Gen. Tully went down to visit Grant at the White House and convinced him not only to not shut it down, but to invest in it,” Mr. Smith said. “That’s when they built officer’s row at the barracks.”
