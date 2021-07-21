THREE MILE BAY — A family of four escaped their home that was fully engulfed in flames Wednesday morning in the town of Lyme.
At about 4:09 a.m., the Three Mile Bay Fire Department was dispatched to 8930 Route 12E for the fire, where the back of the house was fully engulfed. Three Mile Bay Fire Chief Justin Bourquin said there were two adults and two children who had gotten out safely by the time his department arrived.
The house was still partially in flames three hours after they got to the scene, showing just how difficult it is to attack flames that are in the walls, ceilings and attic with an interior filled with plank boards.
Firefighters had attempted to make entrance through the front stairwell but flames had already made it into the attic, he said. They would end up being pulled from the house as the roof began to collapse.
Firefighters were still spraying the house at about 8 a.m., and Chief Bourquin said the section of Route 12E in the village would still be closed for about another hour or two.
Three Mile Bay fire was assisted by departments from Chaumont, Cape Vincent, Clayton, Depauville and Brownville.
The cause is still under investigation.
The house will likely have to be demolished, the chief said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.