CARTHAGE — Tyler Christman, the young football player who sustained brain damage in a game on Saturday died while giving “a second chance” at life to others, according to his family.
Tyler’s father, Jason Christman, posted a tribute to Tyler on Facebook just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
“You will always be our hero and soon you will be a hero to the people that receive your life saving organ donations and a hero to all the family members who have spent many sleepless nights praying for their miracle,” Mr. Christman wrote, “YOU will be that miracle. You will live on as such a wonderful gift of love and life.”
Describing Tyler as “handsome, confident, outgoing, funny, lovable, helpful, athletic, fearless and always quick witted,” Mr. Christman said that Tyler had “experienced and done more in (his) 14 short years than most do in a lifetime.”
In addition to Tyler, Mr. Christman and Samantha Parks Christman have two sons, Zach and Dylan, who will “continue to make our lives purposeful and worth living,” he said.
Tyler’s Aunt, Faith Parks, described Tyler as “my sweet, feisty, live fast and free nephew.”
She encouraged parents with children who knew Tyler to check on them today.
The Carthage community and far beyond rallied behind Tyler and his family for the past 48 hours, especially by answering the call to wear red yesterday made by Tyler’s friend who was with the family at the hospital.
The response culminated in a rally held at the Village Park Monday night to “Light It Up For Tyler,” which attracted hundreds of gatherers and dozens of first responder units.
“Our family appreciates all the thoughts, prayers and support. We know he felt all the love being sent his way. Our Tyler was and forever will be loved,” his father said.
