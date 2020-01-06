ADAMS — What was looking like a total loss of a 157-year-old house was something much different, after fire departments executed a steadfast response to where a family of six had just escaped.
At around 1:30 a.m., Kris and Hillevi Arvedson were in bed on the second floor of their house on East Church Street in the village. She was still awake and he was not yet in a deep sleep. At around 1:40 a.m., Mr. Arvedson woke up to what sounded like an avalanche on the back porch. Seconds later, their smoke alarm was triggered. They thought it was out of batteries or malfunctioning.
“I was just about to say ‘rip it off and kill the battery,’” Ms. Arvedson said. “It ended up being so happily annoying.”
That’s when she saw smoke on the ceiling.
“It was bizarrely beautiful, you know, as it’s undulating with the light,” she said.
Their bedroom is located on the back-end of their house. Beneath them is the back door, where there’s a stairwell just inside that goes to their room. That’s where the smoke started pouring out — through the top of the closed door to the stairwell on the second floor.
The stairwell was engulfed in flames. Luckily, the door at the bottom of the stairs was closed, too.
Mr. Arvedson saw the smoke and got up to feel the door for heat.
“I could feel heat radiating off of the door,” he said, “and I went ‘whoop, nope there’s a fire.’ That’s when she jumped into action.”
Mr. Arvedson unloaded a fire extinguisher through the door — slowing the fire down momentarily — while his wife got their children, Flynn, Rhys and Gwyneth, out of bed. Ms. Arvedson’s mother, Sherri Bergman, is staying with them, too. After getting her up and grabbing the dog, they all went down another flight of stairs at the front of the house and out the front door. Mr. and Mrs. Arvedson were the only ones to escape the burning house without shoes. Barefoot in the snow, neighbors from all around came to help. They brought boots, coats and blankets.
Since the door on the top of the stairwell and the door on the bottom were closed, the fire didn’t start spreading to the rest of the house until firefighters arrived.
The Arvedsons said they’re fortunate for the coordinated response from departments from Adams, Adams Center, Lorraine, Belleville and Mannsville. The damage was contained mostly to the stairwell and entrance just inside the back door.
“They were amazing,” Ms. Arvedson said. “It was an unbelievable response.”
The only question mark for the Arvedsons is how the fire started. If it was indeed on the stairwell, there was nothing there to have ignited it, Mr. Arvedson said. It didn’t start underneath because there was no serious damage in the basement. And the electrical was working fine. One breaker was found to be tripped, but that line runs underneath the stairs.
“I would like to know because if you say it’s electrical, then you can fix it,” Ms. Arvedson said. “But we don’t know what it is. I’d rather it not happen again. It’s just odd.”
There were four cats, a dog and a tortoise inside the house when the fire erupted. It appears the tortoise had dug down and pushed its bedding up to serve as a barricade. It survived the fire, as well as the rest of the pets. One cat is still missing. Ms. Arvedson said she’s going to put food outside to see if it comes back.
“That’s why I’m hopeful,” she said, knowing cats have a knack for escaping house fires. “But I just want him to come back.”
There was some loss. All their winter coats, which were hanging just outside the stairwell on the first floor, burned. The kitchen sustained smoke damage. Some lights melted. A few Christmas gifts were destroyed. And the stairwell is burned to a crisp. Mr. Arvedson said their insurance company was on the spot, having the family checked in to a hotel by noon. And he’s already spoken with a company who will clean up the mess.
“We’re all meeting tomorrow morning,” he said, “and we’ll go through and just start making a plan and doing what needs to be done.”
The Arvedson family has lived in the house — built in 1862 — for just over five years. They grew up in Los Angeles, and Mr. Arvedson was a pilot for some time before enlisting in the Army. Fort Drum was his one and only duty station during his six-year stint. He served two years in the U.S. National Guard after that and is now working as a pilot for Delta.
Ms. Arvedson said she can’t keep up with all the messages from folks offering jackets, help with laundry or cleaning up.
“The helpfulness of everyone is so heartwarming,” Ms. Arvedson said. “It’s so beautiful.”
