WATERTOWN — A family wasn’t aware the work shop behind their house was on fire until firefighters were in their backyard Saturday morning, thanks to a neighbor who saw the smoke and dialed 911.
At around 9:30 a.m., Christine Godfrey was in the basement of her house on North Ontario Drive when she heard her mother screaming upstairs.
“I came running upstairs,” Ms. Godfrey said, “and everybody’s running around the house and I look out in the backyard and there’s like 20 firefighters and cops, and I started screaming ‘what’s going on?’”
The back of their wood shop behind the house had caught on fire. A person who lives on Sherman Street, which is visible from the shop, saw smoke billowing out and had dialed 911.
City police and firefighters were quick to spray the shop, and EMTs from Guilfoyle Ambulance Services were on the scene.
“The first thing I thought was ‘where is dad?’ Ms. Godfrey said. “Because he spends all winter out there. All I saw was the stretcher and I didn’t know where he was.”
No one was in the shop when it caught fire. Ms. Godfrey’s mother, Candy, and her dad, Mike, were in the living room of their house drinking coffee when they, too, were unaware of the fire until emergency personnel began flooding their yard.
“They were so quick responding,” Ms. Godfrey said. “And they’ve all been super helpful and very polite.”
Candy said it’s unclear how the fire started. There was nothing on the floor where the fire started and the wood stove is on the opposite side.
“This was his pride and joy,” Candy said of her husband’s shop, who is a retired teacher.
The structure is still standing. Firefighters could be seen removing burnt tools, instillation and siding or floorboards. But, above all, everyone is safe, Ms. Godfrey said.
“It could have been so much worse, thank God,” she said. “You see there’s a fire and your head goes to those horribly stories you see on the news.”
Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley with the Watertown City Fire Department was the first one in the Godfrey family’s backyard when the shop caught fire.
“They looked at me like I had three heads,” Mr. Wiley said.
The cause of the fire isn’t suspicious, Mr. Tucker said, which is why there wasn’t an investigator called. There wasn’t a true ignition source, he said, though there was a fan in the room where it started, and the department suspects an extension cord connected to it shorted.
The damage was mostly from smoke and heat, Mr. Wiley said. When he was told about Ms. Godfrey’s praise of he and his department, he said “that sounds great.”
“I don’t get talked about in a good light very often,” he said with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.