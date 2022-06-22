WATERTOWN — A family is searching for a utility task vehicle, or UTV, that they say was stolen from their driveway this week on Dry Hill Road.
Janicca L. Clark-Virga said she has filed a report with state police after she and her family came home Tuesday afternoon and noticed their 2016 Polaris Ranger was missing from their driveway on Dry Hill Road, or County Route 155.
It’s particularly eerie to her and her family as they have a long driveway that is mostly blocked by a tree line, and the key wasn’t in the machine, suggesting the Ranger could have been towed away if it was stolen, she said.
She said troopers are investigating the possible theft and that anyone with information can call state police at 315-366-6000.
