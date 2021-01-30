HENDERSON — Three family members and two dogs escaped a burning trailer safely Friday night.
The Henderson Fire Department, with help from Belleville, Adams and Sackets Harbor fire, worked to keep their tankers thawed as they fought a fully involved single-wide trailer fire along County Route 71 on Friday at about 7:45 p.m. Friday night’s temperature was in the single digits.
They arrived on scene and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, where the family and dogs were when it ignited. They were the ones who dialed 911 after having escaped safely.
It appears the home is a total loss.
The cause is still under investigation and Red Cross was involved to assist the family.
