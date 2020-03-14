WATERTOWN — Appearances by farming columnist, speaker and social media influencer Michelle Miller, known as the Farm Babe, scheduled for this week have been postponed.
Mrs. Miller had planned to speak at Jefferson Community College March 19 and at the Jefferson County Agriculture Development Conference on March 20. Her talks, as well as the whole agriculture conference, have been rescheduled due to growing concerns about he viral disease COVID-19, or coronavirus, wrote Jay M. Matteson, who orchestrated the conference, in an email.
Mrs. Miller will speak for the college on Nov. 5 and at the agriculture conference, which will be at the Hilton Garden Inn, on Nov. 6.
“The President of the United States (Donald J. Trump) last night in an address to the nation asked citizens to minimize large gatherings of people and take other steps to minimize the spread of the virus,” wrote Mr. Matteson, agricultural coordinator for Jefferson County Economic Development. “That request caused many to reconsider our initial intent to go on with the conference.”
