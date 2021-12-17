DEPAUVILLE — Carlton Yandow, an assistant fire chief, hardly took a break from responding to calls after his 19-year-old son — also a firefighter in his department — died in a crash a few weeks ago.
“Only because I don’t want to walk away from it,” Mr. Yandow said. “Dakota enjoyed it. It brings up memories, but it brings up good ones.”
Dakota was driving down Deferno Road in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 4, when his truck went off the road and crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dakota is set to receive a full firefighter’s funeral service today, two weeks after the crash. Roughly 20 fire departments are set to drive from the Clayton Fire Department to the Depauville Fire Department, and the public is invited.
Dakota had been in the Depauville Fire Department for two years. He applied and joined because he had always liked operating and working on the equipment. Dakota just recently finished his basic exterior firefighter class in Chaumont, which he completed with his mom, Laura.
“It was really nice that they were able to do that together,” his dad said. “They had a very strong bond.”
Mr. Yandow, who’s been in the department for more than a decade, remembers asking his son if he wanted to be a firefighter, and that the thing that stuck out about Dakota was his desire to help people.
“When Dakota was born, everybody used to ask me if I named him after my pickup truck. I had a Dakota,” Mr. Yandow said on Friday at the Depauville fire hall. “I used to tell them ‘No, I just really liked the name.’ But if you go and research the name Dakota, in the Native American language, Dakota means friend or ally.”
Mr. Yandow didn’t know that before Dakota was born, but it fit. He has many memories going out on fire calls with his son — namely, the time when they were responding to a downed tree in the road. The roads were icy that night, and it took a while before the pair finally saw the tree.
“I touch the breaks and I get no reply from the breaks at all,” Mr. Yandow said. “It was slippery, so I looked over at him and said ‘Dakota, you’re going to have to hang on. We’re going to go off-road.’ It was in an area I knew, so I went right off the ditch, around the tree and back up on the road. It was fun to have him by my side on the calls.”
Just hours after Dakota died, the Clayton Christmas parade was set to begin that night. Dakota always loved the parade, so Mr. and Mrs. Yandow decided they would still go despite losing him.
“That was Laura’s decision,” Mr. Yandow said. “Even though she got the devastating news that morning, we got done calling families and telling them what happened, and we sat there and she said she still wanted to go because he liked it. I won’t stop her from doing what she wants to do. I was right there with her.”
There has been a bottle-and-can drive at roughly a dozen businesses from Massena to North Syracuse, which has raised roughly $2,045 so far for the Yandow family.
“It’s emotional just knowing how many people are out there that really knew Dakota and the family, but it’s not about the money,” Mr. Yandow said. “It doesn’t help the situation.”
From working on four-wheelers to processing his own venison jerky, Dakota lived to help others until the end.
“He was always willing to help people, no matter what the cost,” his father said. “He loved life, and he did what he wanted to do within reason, and we did everything as a family together.”
Dakota’s little brother, Elijah, is partway through his application to join the Depauville Fire Department. Elijah was at the department on Friday, and put on his brother’s firefighter jacket.
“It’s going to pass on down to him anyway,” said Kevin Warren, the second assistant fire chief.
At 12:30 p.m., the Depauville Fire Department’s truck is set to transport Dakota’s urn from the Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton to the Clayton fire hall, where the other fire departments will be waiting. They will follow from Clayton to the Depauville Fire Department’s social hall on School Street in the village. The public is welcome at every point.
